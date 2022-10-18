BYJU’S student from Coimbatore aces National Level Football Championship

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BYJU’S student Poonnen Paul, a 17 year old from Coimbatore, is making Tamil Nadu proud with his achievements in the CISCE National Sports and Games 2022. Currently a student of K’sirs International School at Coimbatore, Poonnen aims to excel with good marks in his 12th boards and believes that studying is as important as any passion that he wants to pursue.

Poonnen started playing football when he was only nine years old. With time, he channelized this passion into a dedication, practicing rigorously as a part of his school extracurricular activities, along with managing his academic schedule. He soon realised the need for a learning companion that could help him devote time to sports without compromising in academics. That’s how he was introduced to BYJU’S. Poonnen began studying with BYJU’S in 2020 during lockdown and has since been able to strengthen his problem solving, experimentation, and critical thinking skills. Now in class 12, Poonnen has been confidently managing both his studies and passion for football at the same time.

BYJU’S has always believed that sports help in building positive self- esteem in children and provides the unfiltered foundation in life that develops skills for the future. While participating in various competitions, Poonnen has been able to achieve his academic goals with the help of BYJU’S learning approach and animated videos and follow his passion as well.

Poonnen Paul, BYJU’S Student says, “I always believe in maintaining a balance between studies and extracurricular activities. However, to balance both my priorities, I needed a solution that allowed me to study at my pace, and BYJU’S has helped me do that in the last four years. BYJU’S has really helped me manage my time without having to worry about giving up on my passion. The learning sessions have been very informative and engaging. The animation videos and superlative pedagogy has made learning simpler for me. The personalized content has helped me strengthen conceptual understanding and overcome my fear in Maths and Science reinforcing learning through regular practice and tests that ensures exam readiness.”

Expressing joy on Poonnen’s achievement, BYJU’S spokesperson “We at BYJU’S strongly believe that sports and education go hand in hand. We design our content in such a way that it suits every student and make them fall in love with learning. The app provides a personalised environment for students to continue their academic goals seamlessly while pursuing their passion. We aim to provide technology that allows our students to learn at their own pace and in their own time. We are very proud to be part of Poonnen’s learning journey and extend heartfelt congratulations for his achievements.”