C.R.I., the leader in Energy-efficient pump manufacturing, wins the Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award, for the 7th time and 5th in a row, from the Government of India

C.R.I., one of the largest pump manufacturers, wins the prestigious National Energy Conservation (NEC) Award for the year 2021. C.R.I. received this award for the 7th time and 5th in a row.

Energy conservation is a widely debated and discussed topic globally, but C.R.I. Pumps goes one step ahead and walks the talk. With the widest range of energy-efficient products, C.R.I. has saved a whopping 21,500 million units of electricity for our nation.

C.R.I. has a well-built portfolio of carefully designed products for the pumping industry and it has installed above 2 million star rated pumps and 50000 IoT-enabled solar pumps across the nation, helping industrialists, builders, farmers and residents to achieve a significant saving on electricity consumption & money.

Receiving the award from Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K.Singh, Mr G. Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director of C.R.I. and the proud recipient of the NEC Award, said, “This is the seventh time C.R.I. has won the prestigious NEC Award for offering the most energy-efficient pumps, thus helping our consumers save a significant amount of energy. I feel extremely proud to say that this year is our fifth time in a row. The company is thankful to the Government of India, Ministry of Power for recognising our efforts towards saving energy. And on behalf of the company, I would like to say that we are deeply indebted to the relentless efforts of our engineers at our FLUDYN R&D Division and every stakeholders for bringing the best out of us.”

To highlight a few of the Group’s achievements, C.R.I. is one of the few companies that invest a great number of resources in Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Smart Pumps to save environmental resources like energy, water, time & money and so far, has supplied over 60,000 IoT-enabled Smart Pumps. These pumps can be operated & monitored from a remotely through mobile phones or auto programmed and are capable of eliminating the need of manual intervention.

C.R.I. also has made enormous contributions in creating awareness about harnessing solar energy in an effort to save non-renewable energy and has supplied above 50,000 IoT-enabled Solar Pumps that are made of cutting-edge technology with A.C. and D.C. motors. When durability is taken into account, C.R.I. Stainless Steel Pumps are also well-known in the solar segment.