CAA will not affect Indian citizens: Swamy

Coimbatore : The Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA) will not affect any Indian citizens and also no citizenship will be deprived from any body, BJP MP Subramaniam Sway said Friday.

Some countries wanted to defame India and also the Hindus and the campaign against CAA was nothing but a part of this conspiracy, Swamy told reporters at the City Airport.

Where it was mentioned that Muslims will be thrown out from India, following implementation of CAA, he asked.

The economy of the country was in bad state and it should be brought back on the right track, he said.

” I don’t think so,” was his reply to a question whether AIADMK was controlled by BJP.

Stating that BJP can win if contested alone in Tamil Nadu, Swamy said that the party has not not taken efforts in this regard.

The political scenario in Tamil Nadu will witness a big change, following the release of V K Sasikala, he said.

Swamy said that he would extend support to Super Star Rajanikanth, if he spoke for the cause of Hindus as was done in the recent Tughlaq function.

He said that PFI is growing in Tamil Nadu and the Government has failed to take any action against it.