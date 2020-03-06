  • Download mobile app
07 Mar 2020, Edition - 1698, Saturday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000-cr additional spending
  • Sharad Pawar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on March 11: NCP.
  • Delhi Govt hikes the compensation for those buildings that were demolished during the riots.
  • Ayodhya case: PFI files a curative petition in the SC.
Travel

Coimbatore

CAA will not affect Indian citizens: Swamy

Covai Post Network

March 6, 2020

Coimbatore : The Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA) will not affect any Indian citizens and also no citizenship will be deprived from any body, BJP MP Subramaniam Sway said Friday.

Some countries wanted to defame India and also the Hindus and the campaign against CAA was nothing but a part of this conspiracy, Swamy told reporters at the City Airport.

Where it was mentioned that Muslims will be thrown out from India, following implementation of CAA, he asked.

The economy of the country was in bad state and it should be brought back on the right track, he said.

” I don’t think so,” was his reply to a question whether AIADMK was controlled by BJP.

Stating that BJP can win if contested alone in Tamil Nadu, Swamy said that the party has not not taken efforts in this regard.

The political scenario in Tamil Nadu will witness a big change, following the release of V K Sasikala, he said.

Swamy said that he would extend support to Super Star Rajanikanth, if he spoke for the cause of Hindus as was done in the recent Tughlaq function.

He said that PFI is growing in Tamil Nadu and the Government has failed to take any action against it.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿