Coimbatore – It is not yet Christmas, but the intoxicating aroma of the Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony in the Cafe Gardenia 24 \ 7 café Shop of Hash 6 Hotels Coimbatore brought alive the rich tradition and unveiled the spirit of the festive season.

Spreading the cheer along with the chefs, the ceremony invited the participation of all media friends, corporate guests, in-houseguests, and well-wishers dressed in typical Chefs attire of hats and aprons amidst tradition and fanfare. Guests, Customers and colleagues together rolled up their sleeves and put their hands in the mixing pots to make the perfect Christmas cake.

An interesting array of fruits, including raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti-frutti, black currants, dates, figs, dried apricots, figs, prunes and nuts like walnuts, cashew, almond flakes and pistachio, aside from spices such as ground cardamom, cinnamon and cloves were poured into Cake Mixing Table. The mixing reached a spirited level when endless bottles of liquors, such as whisky, white and dark rum, vodka, gin, wine, beer and syrups like golden syrup, molasses, honey and vanilla essence were added a total of weighing about 200 kg.

After the traditional cake mixing ceremony, the mixture was put into airtight bags and left to mature until around Christmas, when it will be blended with the cake batter and baked the cake will be sold.

Over the years, “cake mixing” has become something of a ritual and is an occasion one looks forward to. This year the festive celebration at Hash Six Hotels is sure to create everlasting memories.

Hash six Hotels very own celebrated Executive Chef Raja. As a result of the popularity Cake Mixing has generated over the years, celebrated this event on a grand scale It was a fun and all-inclusive celebration!

Mr. M. S. Shahool Hameed Sheriff, Asst. General Manager, Hash Six Hotels Coimbatore said, “Cake Mixing is an age old tradition the world over and we were very excited to be hosting this unique Cake Mixing Ceremony in Coimbatore as we prepare for a festive season filled with cheer!”

Chief Guest of the function Rtn. Rajmohan Nair, District Governor RID 3201 and Mrs. Meera Nair, First Lady and Guests of Honor and Director of Martin Group of Companies and Dist. Coordinator for Special Children Care in Rotary International 3201 Rtn. AKS. Dr. Leema Rose Martin, Members of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Akruti, 26 Hash Six Hotels Chefs and Hotel Officials, Staffs and Customers also participated in the function.