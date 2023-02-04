  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Camford Cricket Academy Inauguration

Covai Post Network

February 4, 2023

Camford Cricket Academy’s International standard 3000 sq. ft., 3 lane cricket turf was inaugurated by Mr.Dinesh Karthik, specialist wicket keeper, batsman and a meritorious cricketer on 4th February 2023. The Chief guest Mr Dinesh Karthik delivered a motivational speech about how to deal with failure and embrace success with perseverance and hard work. Mr.Dinesh Karthik batted a few balls bowled by the Camford bowlers and had an interactive session with student audience.
Mr.Dinesh Karthik was in awe of the sports facilities at the Camford, not only the cricket turf but also the Volleyball, football turfs and other sports infrastructure. He was in all praises that the school has a perfect balance of academics and sports.

Cricket being an egalitarian sport, Camford fosters the game equally among boys and girls of the School. Camford envisages this turf as a platform to nurture budding cricketers to represent India globally.

This grand occasion saw the presence of the School’s Chairman Mr. Arulramesh, Correspondent Mrs. Poongothai Arulramesh and Principal Mrs. Poonam Syal.

