15 Dec 2019, Edition - 1615, Sunday
“Cancer is Curable” Marathon to raise awareness against Cancer

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 3,000 persons participated in a marathon for creating awareness on the theme ‘cancer is curable’  in the city Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar flagged off the 25th edition of the 18 KM marathon, organised by Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, in which large number of  cancer survivors also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital chairman Dr.Nalla G Palaniswami, said that with the theme ”Cancer is Curable,” the event shed light on preventive measures and the latest treatment options available.

” With advanced medical technology, the cancer cells can be detected and targeted accurately. We have recently added India’s first HyperArc
technology for cancer treatment through which many patients were benefited with good results.
Hence there’s no need to be afraid of cancer”,
Palanisamy said. 

