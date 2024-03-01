Candor Management Services Rolls Out National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS-2) in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Candor Management Services, a well-respected brand in the rapidly growing Professional Employer Organization (PEO) sector in India, today announced the rollout of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS-2) in Coimbatore, a prominent hub for textile and engineering industries engaged in manufacturing of textiles, auto components, machine tools, pumps, motors, consumer appliances, and other engineering goods. Coimbatore’s industrial base today also encompasses sectors like jewelry manufacturing, foundries, plastics, food processing, and healthcare, and is witnessing a growing demand for specialized skills. The NAPS-2 scheme will help bridge this skill gap by making apprenticeship training optional within establishments with 4-30 employees and mandatory with 30 or more employees, fostering equal opportunities in skill development. The duration of the program can vary from 6 to 36 months, depending on the apprenticeship. As a third-party aggregator (TPA) of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) responsible for the rollout of NAPS-2 , Candor Management will play a critical role in bridging the demand from establishments for apprentices and the candidates aspiring to undertake apprenticeship training. Candor will proactively promote the NAPS-2 scheme, focusing on MSMEs, and play a key role in mobilizing and counseling aspiring apprentices, meeting prescribed curriculum requirements, processing claims on behalf of establishments, facilitating assessments, and issuing certifications. The program will alleviate challenges faced by participating organizations in drafting apprenticeship plans, mobilizing eligible candidates, and aligning with training service providers, thereby ensuring the quality and efficiency of the program.

“Coimbatore is facing a significant demand for skilled workers across its diversified industrial base. The NAPS-2 rollout will effectively bridge this skill gap, empowering Coimbatore to fully capitalize on its industrial potential and emerge as a vibrant economic hub,” said Thirumurugan Subramanian, Managing Director of Candor Management Services.

NAPS-2 presents a plethora of advantages for participating establishments and apprentices alike. It facilitates enriched talent acquisition across diverse age groups, nurturing a culture of inclusivity while providing a spectrum of experiences and perspectives to meet organizational demands without imposing post-training obligations. Moreover, it fosters employee loyalty through structured skill enhancement pathways and diminishes recruitment expenses through access to a readily deployable talent pool.

On the other hand, participating apprentices earn while they learn, providing a valuable financial incentive. Candidates are eligible for stipends ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 9000 per month, with a 10% and 15% incremental increase in the 2nd and 3rd years. Also, training initiatives could culminate in employment opportunities, positioning candidates as priorities for prospective employers.

Under NAPS-2, establishments can claim these expenses, including training and TPA charges, as part of their CSR activity, further incentivizing participation. They can enroll between 2.5% and 15% of their workforce annually and utilize their CSR funds to impart skill training beyond the requirement specified by the Apprentices Act, encompassing up to 15% of apprentices engaged, inclusive of contractual manpower.