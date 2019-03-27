Case registered against Perks Achariya CBSE school for violating election code of conduct

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police Wednesday registered cases under two sections against a private school here, for the alleged violation of election code of conduct two days ago.

The school has organised a meeting to sensitise the cadres of Makkal Neethi Mayyam, which was addressed by its President, Kamal Hassan on March 24. The meeting was stopped in the middle by election flying squad, as there was no permission sought to use mike system.

Though the school had given explanation to the notice issued by election department, the officials were not not satisfied with it and the election officer lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police.

Accordingly, cases under sections IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) were registered against the school, police added.