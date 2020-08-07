Cases cross 6,200, death toll 101 in Coimbatore distict.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today reported 228 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total cases to 6,227, even as with five deaths the toll crossed 100 mark so far.

Of the total affected till date, 4,546 were discharged and 1,580 are under treatment, according to a State Medical bulletin.

With five deaths, the total death in the district stood at 101 today.

Erode reported 67 fresh cases, taking the tally to 955 of which 646 were discharged and 295 under treatment. Death toll went to 14.

With 168 fresh cases, the total in Salem went up to 4,420 and after discharging 3,202, 1,169 patients are under treatment, with 49 deaths.

Tirupur reported 31 fresh cases, taking the total active cases to 1,089 and 319 are undergoing treatment, with total death of 20, it said.