10 Aug 2020, Edition - 1854, Monday
Cases nearing 7,000 mark, death toll 132 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2020

Coimbatore : The district reported 292 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,961 today, even as seven more deaths reported taking the toll to 132.

Of the total, 1,561 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 37 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,101, of which 394 are undergoing treatment, with 17 deaths.

With 127 fresh cases, the tally rose to 4,744 in Salem and total active cases now is 1,123. Salem reported 56 deaths so far.

Tirupur also reported 48 fresh cases and total went up to 1,197 and 359 patients are under treatment, with 23 deaths, it said.

