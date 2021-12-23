  • Download mobile app
23 Dec 2021, Edition - 2354, Thursday
Coimbatore

Catamaran and Amazon joint media statement

Covai Post Network

December 23, 2021

Coimbatore, 23 December 2021: “Prione Business Services Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon, will be acquired by Amazon subject to requisite regulatory approvals. On August 09, 2021, the Partners had announced their decision to not continue the JV beyond the end of its current term of May 2022. Amazon will acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione in compliance with applicable laws including all assets and liabilities. The businesses of the Joint Venture shall continue under the leadership of the current management and on receipt of regulatory approvals, the board of Prione & Cloudtail will take steps to complete the transaction in compliance with applicable laws.”

