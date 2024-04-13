  • Download mobile app
13 Apr 2024, Edition - 3196, Saturday
Caution – fake videos of NSE MD and CEO Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan recommending stocks

Covai Post Network

April 13, 2024

Share

1. check NSE’s all official social media handles
2. All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information

We have observed the use of face / voice of Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO NSE and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using technology.

Coimbatore,Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE.
Investors are hereby cautioned not to believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums. It may be noted that NSE’s employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks.
Additionally, NSE makes efforts requesting these platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.
As per NSE’s process, any official communication is made only through its official website www.nseindia.com, and the Exchange’s social media handles – Twitter: @NSEIndia, Facebook: @NSE India, Instagram: @nseindia, LinkedIn: @NSE India, YouTube: NSE India.

Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles.

All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information.

Investors & the public at large are advised to take note of the above.

