Cauvery Calling Movement To Organize a Mega Jackfruit Festival at Panruti

Cauvery Calling Movement is organizing a Mega Jackfruit Festival in Panruti on May 28th. Calling Movement which was launched by Sadhguru in 2019, aims to plant 242 cr trees to revitalize the Cauvery River while improving the farmer’s income who depend on it. Various pioneering farmers and reputed experts from Tamil Nadu and Kerala will participate and provide suggestions to create value-added products to multiply the income from jackfruit.

The event will be organised on the farm of Shri. Haridas, a former Deputy Director in the Department of Agriculture at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. He is a successful jackfruit farmer whose farm boasts 100 varieties of jackfruit trees. He will be speaking about his achievement, when he addresses the topic, ‘100 varieties of jackfruit, 100 varieties of taste’. Dr. Karunakaran, an expert from the Indian Horticultural Research Institute, will talk about the benefits of Red Jackfruit.

Pioneer farmers, Shri. Kumaravel will shed details on the benefits of planting jackfruit as an intercrop in-between coconut trees, while Shri. Thirumalai will talk about the cultivation of pepper. Smt. Josephine Marie from Madurai will give a talk on beekeeping.

Apart from this, Shri. James Joseph, a national awardee from Kerala, will talk about the ‘Possibility of controlling blood sugar levels in 90 days by consuming green jackfruit flour with food daily.’ The event will also feature the products of Chakkakoottam, a group that has been marketing more than 50 value-added Jackfruit food products.

State Field Coordinator of the Cauvery Calling Movement, Shri. Tamilmaran said, “Through tree-based agriculture, we are successfully fulfilling the twin objectives of improving the environment while growing the income of the farmers. Similar to these mega events, we are regularly conducting training sessions and seminars, inviting farmers to the plantations of pioneer farmers to demonstrate their success.”

Any farmer willing to plant jackfruit saplings can participate in this event. Interested farmers can contact 94425 90079 to register for the event.