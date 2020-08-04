CBCID takes over Sri Lankan don’s case, seven teams formed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With CBCID taking over the investigations of the mysterious death of Sri Lankan underworld gangster Angoda Lokka in the city a month ago, seven special teams have been formed for the purpose.

Besides the reason for the death, the teams will carry out investigations on the reported illegal stay and fabricating documents to get Aadhar card for Lokka, CBCID IG K Shankar told reporters here Tuesday.

Since three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman, were arrested for fabricating the documents to get Aadhar card to Lokka, the teams will take them into custody for further interrogation, Shankar said.

DSP O H Raju is appointed as the investigation officer and clear picture in the case will emerge after two three days, as the investigation began just this morning only, he said.

Since the matter was an International one, a detailed investigation was necessary, including whether the person died was Lokka himself, Shankar said.

Lokka, whose name was changed as Pradeep Singh in Aadhar card, died of a cardiac arrest on July 3 and a private hospital declared brought him dead and the body was taken to Government Hospital for postmortem, after which it was taken to Madurai and cremated.

Police had arrested Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneswaran and Amani Thanji, a Sri Lankan woman on Sunday after finding out that they had forged documents to get Aadhar card for Lokka.

It has also come to light that Amani Thanji’s husband was killed by Lokka in Sri Lanka, after that she was staying with him, even as Sri Lankan media has reported that the don was poisoned to death in an Indian City.