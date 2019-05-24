  • Download mobile app
24 May 2019, Edition - 1410, Friday
Coimbatore

CBI files chargesheet in Pollachi sexual harassment case

Covai Post Network

May 24, 2019

Coimbatore : CBI today filed a chargesheet against five persons arrested in connection with the sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case.

The first chargesheet against Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Satheesh,
Vasanthkumar and Manivannan was filed in the special court here.

The five were arrested following a complaint by a teenage girl student
that she was videographed in the nude in a car and blackmailed for money
with obscene visuals.

CBI has taken over the case from Tamil Nadu CB-CID, after the State Government’s recommendations, even as the investigation revealed that the accused were involved in similar sexual harassment cases for the last seven years..

The investigating agency has termed them as an ‘organised criminal gang’.

