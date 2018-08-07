CBI raids Trichy airport Customs Superintendent’s house in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CBI sleuths carried out raid in the house here of a Superintendent of Customs who was apprehended in Tiruchirapalli airport.

The four-member CBI team searched the house in an apartment belonging to S Ramakrishnan in Kovaipudur for nearly two hours this morning and is said to have recovered some ‘documents’, police sources said.

During the raid in Tiruchirapalli International Airport yesterday, CBI nabbed19 persons, including six customs officials, for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of gold and other valuables, by reportedly accepting bribe.