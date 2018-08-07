07 Aug 2018, Edition - 1120, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
- Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
- The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
- Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
- Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
- Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
- J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
- US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
- Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
CBI raids Trichy airport Customs Superintendent’s house in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 7, 2018
Coimbatore : CBI sleuths carried out raid in the house here of a Superintendent of Customs who was apprehended in Tiruchirapalli airport.
The four-member CBI team searched the house in an apartment belonging to S Ramakrishnan in Kovaipudur for nearly two hours this morning and is said to have recovered some ‘documents’, police sources said.
During the raid in Tiruchirapalli International Airport yesterday, CBI nabbed19 persons, including six customs officials, for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of gold and other valuables, by reportedly accepting bribe.