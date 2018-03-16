16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Cell phone explodes, 14-year-old injured
March 16, 2018
COIMBATORE : A 14-year-old boy sustained injuries in his thigh, when the cell phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded in Dharapuram in Tirupur district on Friday.
According to police, Balaraj, a ninth standard student of Mulanur, had kept the mobile in his pant pocket. The charger was attached to the mobile.
Balaraj was on his way to the school when the phone exploded suddenly, resulting in serious injuries in his thigh. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Tirupur.
Investigations are on to know the brand of the phone, they said.