Cell phone explodes, 14-year-old injured

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE : A 14-year-old boy sustained injuries in his thigh, when the cell phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded in Dharapuram in Tirupur district on Friday.

According to police, Balaraj, a ninth standard student of Mulanur, had kept the mobile in his pant pocket. The charger was attached to the mobile.

Balaraj was on his way to the school when the phone exploded suddenly, resulting in serious injuries in his thigh. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Tirupur.

Investigations are on to know the brand of the phone, they said.