23 May 2018

Central Command bags cross country championship

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2018

Coimbatore : Sepoy Anil Kumar Yadav of Central Command today clocked the best timings of 31.56 minutes to win the coveted Army Inter Command Cross Country championship held at Wellington in nearby Nilgiris district.

Naib Subedar Karan Singh of Southern Command and sepoy Sunder Singh of Central Command were second with 32 minutes and third 32.01 minutes, respectively and claimed individual medals.

Central Command won the overall championship, with Southern Command and Eastern Command at second and third position respectively at the championship held at Thangaraj Stadium at Madras Regimental Centre, an official statement said.

Six teams, each having six runners, falling under Army Sports Control Board competed in championship and the 10-km cross country passing through the ups and downs of Wellington cantonment and culminated at the stadium.

