13 Dec 2019, Edition - 1613, Friday
Coimbatore

Child marriage stopped in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Social welfare department today prevented a child marriage in a village in Coimbatore.

Based on a tip off that a 14-year old girl was getting married tomorrow, the officials from One Stop Centre (Sakhi), a wing in Social Welfare department reached the residence of the girl in Nagarajapuram.

The officials took the parents of both the bride and bridegroom to the social welfare department office and managed to convince them against the child-minor- marriage, official sources said.

They also took in writing from the parents that the girl will not be sent in marriage before completing the age of 18, they said.

