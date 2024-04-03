Cinematic Brilliance Unveiled: PSG of College Arts and Science’s ‘Pathivugal’ Festival Showcases Southern Talent

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Arts and Sciences witnessed a vibrant celebration of cinematic creativity as it hosted the inaugural South Indian Short Film Festival ‘Pathivugal’.The event organized by Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media, which commenced on Wednesday, brought together budding filmmakers and enthusiasts from across Southern states to showcase their talent and passion for storytelling through the medium of short films.

The inaugural ceremony, presided over by Principal Dr D Brindha and College Secretary Dr T Kannaian, set the stage for a day filled with cinematic brilliance. Dhananjayam, esteemed film producer known for his works like ” Sigaram Thodu” and “Anjaan,” and Gaurav Narayanan, acclaimed director of ” Thoonga Nagaram” and ” Aarathu Sinam,” graced the occasion as special guests, imparting their invaluable insights and experiences to the eager audience.

More than 35 short films, representing the diverse narratives and artistic expressions of Southern India, were screened during the festival. The films captivated the audience with their unique storytelling and creative vision, showcasing the rich tapestry of regional cinema.

Acknowledging the outstanding contributions, the festival awarded prizes to the most commendable entries. The top honor, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs. 7000, was bestowed upon the best short film of the competition. Additionally, Rs. 5000 was awarded to the second and Rs. 3000 for third, while Rs. 2000 was allocated for other categories such as Best Director, Best Actor, Best Editor, Best Cinematographer, Best Sound, VFX.

Speaking at the event, filmmaker Dhananjayam emphasized the significance of such platforms in nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovation within the media industry. He lauded the festival as a crucial stepping stone for aspiring filmmakers, providing them with the exposure and encouragement needed to pursue their dreams in the world of cinema.

Vice Principal A. Anguraj, Head of Visual Communication Department G. Radha participated. The festival was a testament to the college’s commitment to promoting artistic excellence and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. PSG College of Arts and Science, with its vibrant atmosphere and unwavering dedication to the arts, continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and filmmakers alike.