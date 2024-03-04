City Host Global Engineering Sourcing Show Organized by EEPC India

Covai Post Network

EEPC India Annual event – International Engineering Sourcing Show – the only global display of India’s capability in Hard Core Metal and Metal Based Engineering will turn eleven four days from now on March 4th here at Codissia Trade Fair Complex where it will held over three days March 4-6.

Aimed at reducing dependence on traditional markets, developing internal markets within India, forging partnerships and joint ventures, strengthening commercial relations and accelerating trade between India and its trading partners and providing platform for foreign organisations to showcase their strength and capabilities in a large developing market, IESS has evolved as the exposition of indigenous engineering skills to the world

This year EEPC India has chosen #SmartSustainableEngineering as the theme , reflecting the current convergence of two critical trends in the manufacturing industry of Smart Manufacturing and Sustainable Manufacturing. While Smart manufacturing has been trending for over a decade now, Sustainable manufacturing is a recent focus among engineering fraternity. It aims to minimize the environmental impact of manufacturing at the product cycle, from resource extraction and production to product use and disposal.

Smart and sustainable manufacturing are not mutually exclusive, but rather complementary. Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision is based on the principle of long term sustainable economic development of the economy and manufacturers have to explore innovative ways to become more sustainable. Or we can say, innovations needs to be adopted responsibly proclaimed Mr Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman, EEPC India at the Inauguration of IESS XI here today

Also present at the Occasion were Mr Vipul Bansal, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India; Mr . R.D. Nazeem, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh; Tmt. Archana Patnaik, IAS, Secretary, Department of MSME, Government of Tamil Nadu, Chennai; Mr . Pankaj Chadha, Sr. Vice Chairman, EEPC India.

A white paper on “A Sustainable Future with Smart Engineering” was also released by EEPC India. EEPC India is supporting the Government of India drive of Net Zero Emissions and IESS – the annual event has been chosen to launch the drive with the event theme being #SmartSustainableEngineering and by releasing the White paper on the theme and by organising special discussions/ talks EEPC India intends to take this further and spread the awareness.

Power packed 13 Knowledge Sessions with speakers representing Team from Saxon State -Germany led by the State Minister; DODP (Department of Defence Production), TIDCO, TATA Steel, Siemens, Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR), National Institute of Design (NID), ONDC, German Agri Machinery Giant-CLAAS,Automation Association -AIA, Indian E Scooter Company – Ather, CMTI – Bangalore CSIR-CRRI; E Mobility Society – SSEM; Display of 149 Engineering merchandise from around 300 Exhibitors, around 10,000 Hosted Trade Visitors and around 300 Overseas Buyers from over 40 nations participating at 700 One on Ones – B2B Meetings make this event an Engineering extravaganza to watch and experience. The visitors and participants comprise a diverse crowd including manufacturers,exporters, importers, buyers, technology providers, and government representatives from the engineering world.League of Global Sourcing Meets; Vendor Development Meets , A Palette of Intricately designed Pavilions- Country, State, Industry and Technology; and a Deep State Level Association define the success of -IESS

Introducing #SmartSustainableEngineering as the New Theme , IESS XI – the second IESS in Coimbatore and sixth in Tamil Nadu as the Host State , with the support from Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ministry of Heavy Industries; Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence; Government of India; Jharkhand -4th time now , West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir–each 3rd time; Karnataka – 2nd time and Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh – both for the First Time as the Focus State/UT ; Flanders as the Focus Region for the 6th time; Odisha and Telangana Joining with Local Exhibitors led by the respective State Governments; Tata Steel as the Steel Forum Partner; L & T Sufin as the B2B E- Commerce Partner, The event -SUBCON 2024 as Subcontracting Partner, SD Promo Media Pvt Ltd as Networking Sponsor and C.R.I Pumps as Registration Partner is expecting a full house with Country/State Sessions, Sessions on Manufacturing Start Ups, Tech Talks, Smart Manufacturing Workshops, Exporters Troubleshooting Clinic and much more

The city of Coimbatore has emerged as the major engineering industrial hub of the country. Known as the textile capital or the Manchester of South , Coimbatore has also built its reputation as the Pump City, contributing significantly to the production of Motors and Pumps in the country.The region known for its traditional entrepreneurship, innovation and Engineering skills has been driving the economic growth of the region.Tamil Nadu’s favourable industrial policy, top rank in Engineering Exports as well as Electronics Exports, enhanced trade and investments in different locations, particularly in Coimbatore for manufacturing.

But the whole feel of the show is – Let us all make the earth clean by going green