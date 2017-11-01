CM inaugurates Gandhipuram flyover

The State Government would announce several welfare schemes for the people of Coimbatore during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, according to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Inaugurating the first level of Gandhipuram flyover from Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road on Wednesday, Palaniswami said the 1.75 km project was completed at a cost of Rs. 120 crore.

“The Government will allocate Rs. 900 crore for the flyover from Coimbatore Medical College to Upplipalayam in the next budget,” he added.

The second phase of flyover between 100ft Road and Chinnasamy Road would be completed in another 10 months, he said. People from Coimbatore city, Annur, Sakthi, Ganapathy and Sarvanpatti will be benefitted through flyover inaugurated today.

Heavy vehicles would be allowed to pass through the flyover, he added. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for drinking water project in the district.

State Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Deputy Speaker of Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, District Collector T.N. Hariharan, several MPs and MLAs were present.