01 Nov 2017, Edition - 841, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Shimla: Congress releases election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls
  • Chidambaram’s remark is harmful for the country. Congress will have to face consequences for this: Nitin Gadkari
  • Rupee spurts 12 paise against dollar to 64.63
  • Two students killed by lightening in Tamil Nadu
  • Manhattan Attack: US President Donald Trump orders ‘extreme vetting’ of foreign travellers
  • Sensex soars 200 points; Nifty hits 10,400 level for the first time
  • Underworld gangster Rizwan arrested. Rizwan attempted to murder Tarak Fatah
Coimbatore

CM inaugurates Gandhipuram flyover

Covai Post Network
November 1, 2017

The State Government would announce several welfare schemes for the people of Coimbatore during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, according to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Inaugurating the first level of Gandhipuram flyover from Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road on Wednesday, Palaniswami said the 1.75 km project was completed at a cost of Rs. 120 crore.

“The Government will allocate Rs. 900 crore for the flyover from Coimbatore Medical College to Upplipalayam in the next budget,” he added.

The second phase of flyover between 100ft Road and Chinnasamy Road would be completed in another 10 months, he said. People from Coimbatore city, Annur, Sakthi, Ganapathy and Sarvanpatti will be benefitted through flyover inaugurated today.

Heavy vehicles would be allowed to pass through the flyover, he added. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for drinking water project in the district.

State Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Deputy Speaker of Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, District Collector T.N. Hariharan, several MPs and MLAs were present.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Aurangzeb was a bigot not just by our standards but also by those of his predecessors and peers
November 1, 2017

Audrey Truschke's biography of the king fails to demolish the conventional view of the Mughal emperor. Girish Shahane This week marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of th...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating Your Chakras for a Healthy You – ​​Manipoorak Chakra ​
November 1, 2017

Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Important Diet Tweaks To Tackle Adverse Effects of Pollution: Get A Healthy Respiratory Tract!
November 1, 2017

Diwali may have ended, but with temperatures dropping there are enough pollution woes to tackle. While effective policies have been constantly made to reduce the adverse effects of...

Read More