CM inaugurates Gandhipuram flyover

The State Government would announce several welfare schemes for the people of Coimbatore during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, according to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Inaugurating the first level of Gandhipuram flyover from Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road on Wednesday, Palaniswami said the 1.75 km project was completed at a cost of Rs. 120 crore.
“The Government will allocate Rs. 900 crore for the flyover from Coimbatore Medical College to Upplipalayam in the next budget,” he added.
The second phase of flyover between 100ft Road and Chinnasamy Road would be completed in another 10 months, he said. People from Coimbatore city, Annur, Sakthi, Ganapathy and Sarvanpatti will be benefitted through flyover inaugurated today.
Heavy vehicles would be allowed to pass through the flyover, he added. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for drinking water project in the district.
State Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Deputy Speaker of Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, District Collector T.N. Hariharan, several MPs and MLAs were present.
Audrey Truschke's biography of the king fails to demolish the conventional view of the Mughal emperor. Girish Shahane This week marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of th...Read More
Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...Read More
Diwali may have ended, but with temperatures dropping there are enough pollution woes to tackle. While effective policies have been constantly made to reduce the adverse effects of...Read More