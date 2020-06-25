CM inaugurates various development projects in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development projects in the district at a cost of over Rs.230 crore.

Palanisamy was here to review the Covid-19 situation and progress in Avanashi-Athikadavu Water Scheme with officials of the district administration, police and health department in the District collectorate.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the third phase Pilloor drinking water and treatment Plant project at a cost of Rs.165 crore, through video

conferencing.

He also opened for the public the lake development project, consisting park set up on the bank of Big Tank at Ukkadam at a cost of Rs.39.74 crore, as part of the Smart City project.

Other projects include Rs.23.83 Smart City lake development project at Valankum, a new building and quarters at Annur Tahsildar office, Rs.2.68

crore building, Rs.2.85 crore building at Anamalai panchayat and Rs.2.70 crore building at North Pollachi panchayat union office.

Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, Deputy Speaker, Pollachi V Jayaraman, MLAs Arunkumar, V C Arukutty, Amman Arjunan, Kasturi Vasu, V P Kandasamy and Ettimadai Shanmugam and the district collector K Rajamani

were present at the event.