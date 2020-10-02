  • Download mobile app
Edition - 1907, Friday
Coimbatore

CM Yogi’s photopgraphs beaten with chappals by youth congress workers in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Condemning the arrest of Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, a few Youth Congress workers today beat the photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath in the city, with chappals.

Raising slogans against Uttar Pradesh Govenrment, the workers held two photographs of Yogi near Town Hall and started beating them condemning the arrest of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while they were going to meet the parents of Hathras rape victim.

Tamil Nadu state youth congress secretary Imayam Rahamatullah led the agitators, who also demanded the Yogi’s resignation.

