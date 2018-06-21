Cockroach in Kothu Parotta at Annapoorna People’s Park

Susmitha Suresh

Coimbatore : Mohanraj Vellangiri was anxiously waiting to relish the special item of the day on Monday night at Sree Annapoorna, People’s Park. When he ordered the ‘special’ dish after a long tiring day, never did the software engineer realise he would be served with a special ingredient.

“When the waiter told me the special item of that day was Kothu Parotta with vegetable gravy, I thought I would give a try as I have never tried it before. I had just returned from my evening walk. The moment the food was served I started digging into it as I was very hungry,” Mohanraj said.

Within the next few seconds, he realised something was wrong with the special item. “The taste was different. It was then I noticed a dead cockroach along with chunks of panneer in my plate,” he added.

Before summoning the waiting, Mohanraj clicked a picture of the Kothu Parotta in his mobile and then brought it to the notice of the hotel staff.

The waiter rushed to his table and removed the food from his table immediately and offered to bring another plate of Kothu Parotta . “Why would I prefer to eat that again, when I had noticed a cockroach in the food item just a few seconds before. So they served me tomato uthappam,” he said and added the restaurant manager, Sudheer, apologised to him and offered to waive off the bill.

“But I refused. When they insisted they would not charge me anything, I put my feet down and said I would lodge a complaint with the authorities if they don’t give my bill. After which they obliged,” Mohanraj added.

“I didn’t want to create a scene there. Many people were still eating, some had just ordered; I didn’t want to spoil their appetite.”

Restaurant authorities confirmed the incident. “We didn’t know how it happened. Such incidents will never recur. We can assure our customers that,” said an employee. However, Mohanraj later posted the picture of the Kothu Parotta along with the cockroach on Facebook.

Cockroaches in Annapoorna outlets are not isolated incidents. Covai Post has reported on several such incidents before.

