Coimbatore based farmers seek space in shandies to sell their produce

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Farmers Association today requested the District Collector to allot shops to local farmers in the two Uzhavan Santhai (farmers’ shandy) in the city.

In a petition submitted to the collector, K Rajamani, the association claimed that the farmers from Nilgiris District were given preference in both R S Puram and Singanallur shandies.

The farmers from Sulur, Kinathukadavu and Thondamuthur were growing and bringing many vegetables like beetroot, cabbage to the shandy but were not given shops there, as the growers from Nilgiris District were given priority, it said.