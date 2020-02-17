  • Download mobile app
17 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

Coimbatore businessman found dead in a parked car, investigation on

Covai Post Network

February 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Police are investigating a mysterious case, where a scrap dealer was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the city on Sunday night.

According to police, Abdul Ajeez, a resident of K M Colony in the city, had gone to Sathyamangalam on February 15 in connection with the business.

However, he did not return home since then, police said.

As there was a anti-CAA protest meeting on Mettupalayam Road in the city Sunday night, traffic was diverted via Saibaba Colony and ordered to remove the vehicles parked on roadside.

Police, who noticed a van was parked for long and not not moving out, found that a person, later identified as Azeez, with bleeding from nose lying dead on driver’s seat.

They sent the body to the Government hospital for postmortem and further investigations on the reason for the death, whether any other persons accompanied him.

