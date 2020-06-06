Coimbatore Collector discusses regulations with Hotel Owners Association

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With hotels being allowed to function from June eight Monday with restrictions, the district collector, K Rajamani today held discussion with the office bearers of Coimbatore District Hotel Owners Association.

During the discussion, Rajamani asked them to strictly follow the guidelines as announced by the chief minister, K Palanisamy, such as not not use A/C and utilise only 50 per cent of the furniture.

The hotels are allowed to open from 6 AM to 8 PM and they should insist the customers to take parcel instead of sitting and eating there, he said.

The tables should be kept in six feet distance and customers should be given tissue paper and not cloth to wash their hands.

The workers of on-line order and delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats should be asked to promptly washed their hand with sanitizers and wear face masks and should be tested with thermal scanner, Rajamani directed.

Rajamani warned the owners of taking stringent action, including the sealing of the hotels, if they were found violating the regulations.