Coimbatore collector inspects containment zones

Coimbatore, Jul 2: The District Collector K. Rajamani today carried out inspection at containment zones in the city.

Rajamani along with Deputy Corporation Commissioner S Madhuranthagi, Deputy Director (Health Services) G Ramesh Kumar, and other district and health officials, inspected Telugupalayam, Selvapuram Housing Unit, Gandhi Park Telugu Street, Iyappanagar and Chetti Veedhi, which is emerging as clusters for coronavirus infection of late.

In a release, Rajamani said that the Covid-19 incidents started coming down after cancellation of the trains and flights to the city, which otherwise showed an increase in the last few days.

There are nine containment zones in the city and the collector directed the officials to arrange for disinfection in these areas.