  • Download mobile app
02 Jul 2020, Edition - 1815, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Weak global cues indicate gap down opening for Sensex, Nifty.
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal steps up fight against COVID-19, Capital to start plasma bank soon.
  • UK suspends British-Pakistani doctor’s licence for peddling misinformation about COVID-19.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore collector inspects containment zones

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2020

Coimbatore, Jul 2: The District Collector K. Rajamani today carried out inspection at containment zones in the city.

Rajamani along with Deputy Corporation Commissioner S Madhuranthagi, Deputy Director (Health Services) G Ramesh Kumar, and other district and health officials, inspected Telugupalayam, Selvapuram Housing Unit, Gandhi Park Telugu Street, Iyappanagar and Chetti Veedhi, which is emerging as clusters for coronavirus infection of late.

In a release, Rajamani said that the Covid-19 incidents started coming down after cancellation of the trains and flights to the city, which otherwise showed an increase in the last few days.

There are nine containment zones in the city and the collector directed the officials to arrange for disinfection in these areas.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿