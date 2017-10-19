Coimbatore corporation sanitary workers go on flash strike

Over 500 sanitary workers on contract with the city corporation, including garbage transport drivers and their assistants, went on a flash strike today. They are protesting against the delay in disbursement of salary and bonus.

This has resulted in piling up of garbage at various places across the city. The workers, majority of them women, squatted on the premises of the corporation office raising slogans against the authorities and contractors, AITUC sources said.

They said payment was irregular and there were arrears for the last two months. They demanded reasonable bonus as they were paid a mere Rs 500-1,000.

Workers of the AITUC-affiliated Coimbatore Labour Unioin and Tamil Nadu Ambedkar Health and Hygiene Workers Union were participating in the strike. They claimed that they had raised these issues before the authorities a few months ago and no action was taken.

Diwali celebrations over, garbage has piled up on roads and in dustbins. Authorities said deliberations would be held with the employees.