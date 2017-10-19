19 Oct 2017, Edition - 828, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

Coimbatore corporation sanitary workers go on flash strike

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2017

Over 500 sanitary workers on contract with the city corporation, including garbage transport drivers and their assistants, went on a flash strike today. They are protesting against the delay in disbursement of salary and bonus.

This has resulted in piling up of garbage at various places across the city. The workers, majority of them women, squatted on the premises of the corporation office raising slogans against the authorities and contractors, AITUC sources said.

They said payment was irregular and there were arrears for the last two months. They demanded reasonable bonus as they were paid a mere Rs 500-1,000.

Workers of the AITUC-affiliated Coimbatore Labour Unioin and Tamil Nadu Ambedkar Health and Hygiene Workers Union were participating in the strike. They claimed that they had raised these issues before the authorities a few months ago and no action was taken.

Diwali celebrations over, garbage has piled up on roads and in dustbins. Authorities said deliberations would be held with the employees.

