COIMBATORE CREATES HISTORY WITH THE FIRST EVER “MADE IN INDIA” SURGICAL ROBOT – SSI MANTRA – INSTALLED AT HINDUSTHAN HOSPITAL

Covai Post Network





SSI MANTRA is manufactured by an Indian med-tech start-up SS Innovations led by

world-renowned Robotic Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Sudhir P Srivastava

Coimbatore : Hindusthan Hospital has installed “A Made In India” Surgical Robot system making it the first in Tamilnadu. The ingenious SSI Mantra, a brainchild of world-renowned robotic cardiac surgeon Dr. Sudhir P Srivastava, signifies the beginning of a new era of surgical procedures in India, making robotic surgery accessible and affordable for the citizens of Coimbatore and Tamilnadu. What sets SSI Mantra apart from other robots is the price point. The robot is priced at 1/4th the price of those of its international counterparts, thus making the surgeries, in turn, affordable and thereby putting qualitative and high-tech medical care within arms-reach of the common man.

The robot will be used for performing a range of surgeries and treat ailments like urology cancer, gynaecological cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and also for the first time be used for performing cardio-thoracic surgeries.

The SSI MANTRA system has been installed and operational successfully at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi, Continental Hospital, Hyderabad and Sanjeevani CBCC USA Cancer Hospital, Raipur. In all, more than 70 surgeries have been performed by the SSI MANTRA system across these hospitals till date.

According to studies, not just in India, many patients throughout the world would benefit from this revolutionary system. The application of robotic technology in the healthcare industry is very much in demand. The global surgical robot market size is valued at USD 3.6 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Inaugurating the Robotic Operation Theatre, Chief Guest for the occasion Padmashri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Former Director –ISRO (Director – Chandrayan Mission I & II) said, “It is heartening to see India emerging as a technological super power and making its presence felt around the world. The unique and cost-effective surgical robot is sure to set an example for the world to sit up and take notice of the cost factor together with its technological superiority to make the country as the hub for medical tourism”.

In the words of Prof. Dr. Manickam Ramalingam, Co-ordinator, Robotic Program, Hindusthan Hospital, “The Made-in-India robot by SS Innovations which is getting installed at Hindusthan Hospital today will help the hospital provide top-of-the-line medical care to the less privileged and marginalised sections of the society without compromising on quality, something which the hospital has been doing for many years now”.

Surgical Robots help surgeons do a more precise, quicker surgery and extensively available in developed countries. We as a developing country are not lagging behind in procuring more and more surgical robots. The widely available and foreign made surgical Robots are expensive that a common man cannot afford the cost of surgeries. Hence Dr. Sudhir Srivatsava courageously took up the challenging research by a team of 80 Engineers to venture into developing the Make in India Surgical Robot. This committed dedicated team under Dr. Srivatsava could improvise and innovate this unique Mantra SSI Robot in a record time of 4 years.

This works out to be cost effective for developing countries. Each and every Indian can feel proud about this teams achievement, “A Make In India SSI Mantra Surgical Robot” of our Prime minister’s vision.

MANTRA is unique in its ways that it is modular with an open face console. Its ergonomic design makes it convenient for surgeons while performing the surgeries. This system has five arms that even complex surgeries like Cardio-thoracic surgeries, Uro-Oncology, Gynae Oncology and other cancer surgeries can be performed with ease

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations popularly known as The Robo Doctor said, “with the installation of the “Made-in-India” robot at Hindusthan Hospital at Coimbatore we are just a step away from revolutionizing health and medical care in the state of Tamilnadu for the common man. Coimbatore is the medical hub in Tamilnadu and with this state-of-the-art robot, high-tech medical care will now be available at just 60% of the cost without compromising on quality. The vision of SSI is to make gold standard health care accessible and affordable to all”.

Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute said “I have used the SSI Mantra System on many of my patients. In its present form, the performance is quite good, and I could use the system for many very complex operations. Many more patients in India and around the world will benefit from this technology based on quality and cost-effectiveness.