Coimbatore CS Academy Students Won the Prestigious Cambridge Lerner Award 2021

Coimbatore : Two learners from CS Academy International achieve “Top in the world” results in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards 2021.Two learners from CS Academy International have received the most prestigious of awards from Cambridge Assessment . International Education to acknowledge their outstanding performance in the March 2021 Cambridge examination series.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world.

*The following learners at CS Academy International received Top in the World awards:*

Valli Vikram – Economics, Advanced Subsidiary Level (Grade 11) Krishna S Nair – Mathematics, Advanced Subsidiary Level (Grade 11)

Ms Nithya Sundaram, Head of CS Academy International said that the awards recognised the talent, dedication and commitment of both learners and staff. She said: “Cambridge International education offers an excellent platform to tap and nurture the profiles of students. At CS Academy International we are committed to providing opportunities to excel. I am delighted to see Valli and Krishna optimize their potential.”

Top performing learners have received their Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards at a school ceremony on Saturday, 11 November 2021.

Mr Sony Thomas, Senior School Coordinator said: “It is extremely rewarding to congratulate Cambridge learners and teachers at CS Academy International who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge A Level examinations. The results are a reflection of the enormous talent in India, not only amongst learners but also within the teaching profession. Learners from CS Academy International have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them every success in their future.”