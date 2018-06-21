23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Coimbatore district gets 7,370 EVMs
Covai Post Network
June 21, 2018
Coimbatore : The Election Commission has sent 7,370 EVMs for use in Coimbatore district.
After inspection of the voting machines, District Collector T N Hariharan said the container with the EVMs and along with 4,000 control units was opened in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties today.
The machines were sent from BEL, Bengaluru, and had been kept in safe custody in the strong room of Deputy Director of Health in the city and there would be 24×7 security, he added.