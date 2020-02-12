Coimbatore DMK MLA seeks solution to people woes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Karthik today met the City Corporation Commissioner and special Officer, Sravankumar Jathavat and urged to take steps to solve various problem being faced by the people across the city for long.

Emerging out after meeting Jatavat, Karthik told reporters that he has discussed various issues, particularly the issue of 84 grave yards which are in dilapidated condition, without basic amenities and non-approachable due to weeds and growth of unnecessary plants.

There were no workers to maintain the yard and also without proper street lights and sought immediate maintenance of the yards, he said.

Similarly, he also raised the issue of conditions of roads, after digging for laying pipeline and under ground drainage and also rainwater harvesting.

Stating that he has given the problems faced by the citizens in different wards, Karthik said that near 150 petitions were submitted to the commissioner.

The commissioner has assured to take immediate action to solve the problems, he said.