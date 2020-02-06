Coimbatore entrepreneurs invited to invest in Rajasthan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Rajasthan State Industrial development and investment Corporation (RIICO) Wednesday invited the Non-Resident Rajasthanis from the city to invest in Rajasthan, which industrial scenario witnessing a change.

After the new industrial policy 2019, the investment climate was very conducive for the industrialists in different sector and 35 new industrial areas are being launched for alloment, RIICO Senior Deputy general Manager, S K Gupta told reporters Wednesday night.

Gupta, here to organise a investors meet, said that the corporation has developed 348 industrial areas spread over 48,000 acre, where 40,000 industrial units are functioning.

There are 20,000 vacant plots available for allotment, he said.

Stating the State government was giving sops and concessions, like 75 per cent exemption on State GST. 100 per cent waiver of electricity duty on power, he said that In order to generate employment opportunities and promote rapid, sustainable and balance economic growth to eligible manufacturing and services sector enterprises.

Tarun K Jain, DGM (Finance), gave details about opportunities in the field of conventional energy (solar & wind), stones, textiles, ceramics, manufacturing, IT, handicrafts and automobiles in the State.

Coimbatore Welfare Association President Ramesh Bafna said that the more investments were happening in Rajasthan, as the situation has changed for the last few years, as many persons were migrating to other States due to various reasons.

Such meets will he held at Erode and Tirupur tomorrow, he said.