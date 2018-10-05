Coimbatore gears up for Oct 7 rain

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With the forecast of heavy rain on October 7 across Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore district administration is all geared up to meet any eventualities and taking precautionary measures.

Special teams under senior officials had been constituted to monitor the situation in 10 divisions to prevent rain water flooding areas and damaging property, District Collector T N Hariharan said today.

Officials had been asked to be prepared for rescue operations by keeping ready sandbags, logs, earth movers, power hacksaws, generators and necessary medicines, he added.

They were asked to ensure proper stock of articles distributed through PDS, Hariharan said. For emergency, people can contact 1077.