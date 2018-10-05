  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF Party in Tral
  • Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
  • Chandigarh: VAT on fuel cut by Rs. 1.50
  • CBI moves the Jharkhand HC seeking to extend the prison term of RJD chief Lalu Prasad from three-and-a-half to seven years
  • Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
  • Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
  • Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
  • Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
  • IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
Coimbatore

Coimbatore gears up for Oct 7 rain

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2018

Coimbatore : With the forecast of heavy rain on October 7 across Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore district administration is all geared up to meet any eventualities and taking precautionary measures.

Special teams under senior officials had been constituted to monitor the situation in 10 divisions to prevent rain water flooding areas and damaging property, District Collector T N Hariharan said today.

Officials had been asked to be prepared for rescue operations by keeping ready sandbags, logs, earth movers, power hacksaws, generators and necessary medicines, he added.

They were asked to ensure proper stock of articles distributed through PDS, Hariharan said. For emergency, people can contact 1077.

TCP's LGBT Pride

