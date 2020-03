Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With increased demand for masks in the wake of coronavirus scare, inmates in the Central Jail here have started manufacturing three-layer masks .

The mask is being manufactured using autoclave process, the jail chief warden Muthukumar said in a release.

Inviting bulk orders from any institutions, hospitals and other NGOs, he said that the production will be increased depending on the demand.

The mask is sold at Rs.10 per piece, Muthukumar said.