Coimbatore Masonic Center receives New Operation Theatre and IMCU through Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown & Rotary Club of Coimbatore West

Coimbatore : Coimbatore Masonic Center functions with an aim to fulfill a social commitment fuelled by compassion and a good cause offering outstanding pediatric care for children giving them a healthier future. Coimbatore Masonic Society started in 1982 has come a long way since its inception. It is now functioning full-fledged with 25 clinical departments comprising of more than 50 doctors who have given a future hope for thousands of families. The hospital has has in house facilities such as laboratory, radiology department, patient counseling, nursing training, and EEG etc making it highly useful for the region.

Rotary has lent their support for the benefit of society at all levels and this time came forward in setting up a New Operation Theatre and Intermediate Care Center at Coimbatore Masonic Center. The project is to fully equip an Operation Theatre and Intermediate Care Center at the Coimbatore Masonic Medical Center for a whooping INR 1.26 Crores. This project has been done through two global grants of the Rotary foundation. The Intermediate Care Center has been sponsored by Rotary Club of Coimbatore West, RI District-3201 and Rotary Club of Coimbatore, Bentong RI District- 3300 at a cost of USD 67,190 (Rs. 56 Lakhs). The grant has been supported by AKS Rtn. Leema Rose Martin through a directed gift. Financial contributions have also been received from the members of Rotary Club of Coimbatore West, Coimbatore Spectrum and Coimbatore Zenith. Rtn. Santhosh Patwari, Rtn. C.K. Sashikumar and Rtn. Kailash Jain have contributed significant amounts towards the project.

The fully equipped Operation Theatre has been sponsored by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown, RI District- 3201 and Rotary Club of Kaula Lumpur West, RI District- 3300 at a cost of USD 81,973 (Rs. 73 Lakhs). The grant has been supported by AKS Rtn. Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly through a directed gift. Financial contributions have also been received from the members of Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Midtown, Coimbatore East, Coimbatore Galaxy, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore Centennial. Aks Rtn. Rajasekhar Srinivas has contributed a significant amount towards this project.

The project was inaugurated by MW Bro. Anish Kumar Sharma, Grand Master, Grand Lodge of India in presence of Rtn. TR. Vijaykumar, District Governor, Rotary International District-3201 along with RW Bro. TN Manoharan, Regional Grand Master, Regional Lodge of Southern India and Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Coimbatore Masonic Charitable Trust. Other members present at the inaugural event were Rtn. D. Narayanaswamy, President, Rtn. Dr. S. Nagarajan, President, Rtn. Devadas Chernicherri, Secretary, Rtn. K. Tamil Selvan, Secretary, Rtn. R. Murali, Project Co-ordinator, Rotary Coimbatore West and Rtn. N. Krishnakumar, Project Co-ordinator, Rotary Coimbatore Midtown. The event was held at Race Course Road, 2024 at 10:00 A.M.