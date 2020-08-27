Coimbatore media, presspersons pay homage covid-19 journalist victims

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Media and Press persons today paid homage to their fellow journalists who lost their lives due to Covid-19 disease across the State.

About 50 media persons gathered in front of the District Collectorate holding banner of “kanneer anjali” (tearful homage) and stood in silence for a few minutes, by maintaining social distancing.

Journalists were also a front line workers like doctors, police, sanitation workers and health departments officials.

They were told to protect their lives from the pandemic and wear face masks and use sanitizers.