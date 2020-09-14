Coimbatore Metropolis’ lab gets Covid-19 testing approval

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With an aim to provide end-to-end testing solutions, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has begun testing for Covid-19.

The Metropolis lab in Coimbatore has recently received the ICMR and NABL approval and has been conducting tests since 10 plus years at its lab in Coimbatore.

“In addition to Chennai, we are happy to announce that we now have also begun testing for Covid-19 using TrueNat technology at the Coimbatore lab. Metropolis has been at the forefront of this pandemic since day one conducting thousands of tests across our eight COVID capable labs”, Metropolis Vice President, Dr Anita Suryanarayan said.

RT PCR or reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction is a method that includes capturing specific genes from the extracted RNA from the sample. A small part of specific RNA is converted to DNA, and then it is amplified to a large amount through a series of chemical processes.

TrueNat is a chip-based, battery-operated RT-PCR kit. The new TrueNat machines are equipped to detect the E genes and RdRp genes separately from the virus RNA, and hence these tests are treated as a confirmation for the presence of the novel corona virus, a release said.