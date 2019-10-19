Coimbatore MGR market flooded following heavy rains; vegetables perish

Sathiya N

Coimbatore MGR market is devoid of a proper storm water drain thus inundating the whole vegetable market following the torrential rains last night.

Several kilos of vegetables stored in the market perished because of the rains and the veggies were found floating this morning. Because of the poor sewage system in the market drain water gets mixed with rain water also deteriorating the quality of vegetables.

Coimbatore MGR Market situated on the Mettupalayam main road suffers from constant inundation during rainy season. There is no proper drainage system in the market place and so the water remains stagnant when it rains.

K.Jameeshani, a shopkeeper in the market spoke to The Covai Post, “The market is spread across 2.5 acres. There is no proper drainage system. Saibaba Colony is located just behind the market. The sewage water from Saibaba Colony enters into the market. This is a wholesale business and tons of vegetables are kept in the market. The vegetables are getting drenched in the sewage water.

The vegetables from here are sold across the district. In such a situation it could be unhygienic and is hazardous to health as well. The labourers have to toil every time if it rains and it consumes a lot of time. This has been an issue for two years and this year, the severity is more”.

MGR market is one of the biggest wholesale markets in the district. The market witnesses the movement of almost 250 trucks carrying vegetables per day. The market is a huge repository of vegetables, which are distributed to various parts of the districts. The workers have to struggle a lot amidst the stagnant rainwater.

T.Ravichandran, another shopkeeper said, “We have taken this issue to the Corporation but no necessary step has been taken so far. The sewage water entering the market from Saibaba Colony is a problem for all of us. Whenever it rains, stinking water remains stagnant at knee-level. We want the authorities to take necessary action at the earliest”.