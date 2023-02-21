Coimbatore Rotarians are representing International Fellowship of Cricket Loving Rotarians at GOA from 23 – 26 Feb. 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 21, 2023 : A Team of 12 Cricketing Rotarians are representing IFCR (INTERNATIONAL FELLOWSHIP OF CRICKET LOVING ROTARIANS) COIMBATORE – ROTARY DIST. 3201 for the upcoming All India IFCR Cricket Tournament – Fellowship Cup to be held in Goa from Feb 23rd to 26th.

A total of 16 Teams from various parts of the Country will be participating in this tournament. This is the 1st time that Rotary Dist. 3170, Goa is conducting this IFCR All India Tournament. Teams from Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hasan, Hubli, Salem, Nashik, Kolkata and Bengaluru will be participating in this tournament.

The tournament is taking place after a gap of 3 years, Around 300+ Rotarians from all across India will be participating in this tournament. The IFCR Coimbatore Cricket team is led by Rtn. Sumit Kumar Prasad this year followed by other Rotarians

2. Rtn.Prabhakar

3. Rtn.Vasant

4. Rtn.Srinivasan

5. Rtn.Manikandan

6. Rtn.MM Raja

7. Rtn.Jayaraj

8. Rtn.Dhanabal

9. Rtn.Kanan

10. Rtn.Mark

11. Rtn.Madhan &

12. Rtn.Shylesh

Of various Clubs of Coimbatore. The team would be leaving to Goa on 22nd Feb.