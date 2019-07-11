Coimbatore : Special drive for approved drinking water at railway stations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Salem Division has launched a special drive to ensure the sale of approved drinking water bottles on railway premises.

Initiated by the Commercial and Security departments, the drive was conducted at all major stations and important minor stations, both on platforms and trains by special teams of the division on July 8 and 9.

The drive was to curb the sale of unauthorized brands of packaged drinking water at stations and on board trains. No unauthorized sale of packaged water was, found, a division release said Thursday.

Railways will supply authorised Rail Neer water bottles for rail users,I In the event of Rail Neer being unavailable, the Zonal Railways has approved the list of branded water bottles for sale

No irregularities were found during the two-day check and rail users were requested to intimate if any sale of unapproved water bottles or overcharging of water bottles to 138.

Similar checks will be held in future also, the release said.