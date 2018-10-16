Coimbatore special passenger trains to run till Jan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train 06083/06084 and 06084/06086 Coimbatore- Pollachi-Coimbatore passenger specials have been extended from October 22 to January 21, 2019.

Train 06083 Coimbatore-Pollachi will leave Coimbatore at 5.40 am and will reach Pollachi at 7.05 am with stops at Podanur and Kinatukadavu.

Train 06085 Coimbatore to Pollachi will leave Coimbatore at 6.30 pm and will Pollachi at 8 pm. Train 06084 Pollachi to Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 7.30 am to reach Coimbatore at 8.45 am.

Train 06086 Pollachi to Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 8.30 pm and reach Coimbatore at 9.50 pm.

Similarly, trains 06710/06709 Coimbatore-Palani-Coimbatore passenger specials that have been originally announced to run up to October 15 have now been extended to January 15, 2019, an official statement said on Tuesday.