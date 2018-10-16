  • Download mobile app

16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

  • The AMU revoked the suspension of two students from J&K
  • Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
  • Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
  • A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
  • NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
  • Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
  • UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
  • UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore special passenger trains to run till Jan

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Train 06083/06084 and 06084/06086 Coimbatore- Pollachi-Coimbatore passenger specials have been extended from October 22 to January 21, 2019.

Train 06083 Coimbatore-Pollachi will leave Coimbatore at 5.40 am and will reach Pollachi at 7.05 am with stops at Podanur and Kinatukadavu.

Train 06085 Coimbatore to Pollachi will leave Coimbatore at 6.30 pm and will Pollachi at 8 pm. Train 06084 Pollachi to Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 7.30 am to reach Coimbatore at 8.45 am.

Train 06086 Pollachi to Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 8.30 pm and reach Coimbatore at 9.50 pm.

Similarly, trains 06710/06709 Coimbatore-Palani-Coimbatore passenger specials that have been originally announced to run up to October 15 have now been extended to January 15, 2019, an official statement said on Tuesday.

