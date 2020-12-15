Coimbatore to get seven Amma mini clinics

Covai Post Network

As part of the Tamil Nadu Government’s scheme to open Amma mini clinics across the State, Coimbatore is set to get seven of its own. The location for three of them have been decided while for the rest, it would be fixed later.

The four clinics are set to come up in Jayasimmapuram in PN Palayam, Tatabad second street in Sivananda Colony, Gandhipuram third street extension and Sundapalayam near Vadavalli.

It is learnt that of the remaining three, two would be established in East Zone and one in South Zone.

Thickly populated areas were chosen for the setting up of the clinics.

The Corporation would divert three of its doctors to man the clinics while the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, would allot doctors for the remaining four.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all days. Only out-patient medical services are to be provided at the clinics, which are to be housed at buildings the Corporation owns. Currently, ramping up of infrastructure is on.