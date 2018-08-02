Coimbatore to host international textile fair in Feb

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The International Textile Fair would be held here in February as announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy, Handloom Minister O S Manian said today.

The Government had allocated Rs 2 crore for the conduct of the fair, which was to show case the capability of Tamil Nadu in the textile sector and also find new markets, he told reporters here.

The fair would also help in bridging the production-sales gap as there was a big mismatch, he added.

Manian was here for discussion with textile industry captains and experts with regard to successful conduct of the fair since the Government was hosting it for the first time.

About the impact of GST on the textile sector, he said the Centre had almost either reduced or removed it, following requests from the State and a few more would be accepted soon.

On the 5 per cent GST on handloom, he hoped the Centre would bring it down soon.

About fixing wages for labourers, Manian said the Government do so soon for handloom weavers coming under the cooperative sector. The revised wages for job workers in the powerloom sector would be decided through talks between the District Collectors and labour unions.