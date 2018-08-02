  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore to host international textile fair in Feb

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2018

Coimbatore : The International Textile Fair would be held here in February as announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy, Handloom Minister O S Manian said today.

The Government had allocated Rs 2 crore for the conduct of the fair, which was to show case the capability of Tamil Nadu in the textile sector and also find new markets, he told reporters here.

The fair would also help in bridging the production-sales gap as there was a big mismatch, he added.

Manian was here for discussion with textile industry captains and experts with regard to successful conduct of the fair since the Government was hosting it for the first time.

About the impact of GST on the textile sector, he said the Centre had almost either reduced or removed it, following requests from the State and a few more would be accepted soon.

On the 5 per cent GST on handloom, he hoped the Centre would bring it down soon.

About fixing wages for labourers, Manian said the Government do so soon for handloom weavers coming under the cooperative sector. The revised wages for job workers in the powerloom sector would be decided through talks between the District Collectors and labour unions.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿