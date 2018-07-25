Coimbatore woman on solo ‘clean India’ drive from August 12

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 51-year old woman has embarked on on a record-making solo drive across the country to create awareness and promote Clean India, Swachh Bharat Mission and Make in India initiative.

Sangeetha Sridhar, a UAE resident and native of Coimbatore, will start her journey on August 12 from Gateway of India in Mumbai and cover 310 cities in 29 States and five Union Territories in over five months.

This journey will coincide with the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 100th anniversary of Sheikh Zayed, founding father of UAE, and the “Clean India Trail” had been endorsed by Union Minister of Tourism K J Alphons, Sangeetha told reporters here today.

The journey officially represented ‘Incredible India’ brand and would run up to January next, she said, adding that this solo-woman record journey was a commemorative drive to conduct an experiential audit of sanitation facilities along the National and State highways.

“I am the message,” the Mahatma had said, and here “My drive is my message” – that of a clean India, which was based on the pillars: UN-Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Sanitation), Swachh Bharat Mission, Make-In-India initiative and the Bharat Mala project, she added.

It was a public- private citizen-led movement of an experiential audit of public toilets on a defined route. This single largest trail route of India would cover UNESCO sites, Gandhi Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Swachh

Bharat Survey winning cities, largest solar power plant sites, highest motorable roads and top 10 mountain passes.

She will cover 300 km per day and halt at night, either in hotel or house as a guest of like-minded people.