Coimbatore’s Brindavan Senior Citizens Enclaves resonate with spiritual activities

Image credit : A resident meditates in a prayer hall

From chanting of Sahasranamam to holding Thiruppugazh classes, the senior residents of Brindavan have spiritual pursuits as an important part of their lives.

Spiritual activities are a huge part of the lives of the residents of Brindavan senior citizens homes in Coimbatore.

From observing auspicious days and recitation of slokas and mantras to conducting spiritual classes, the residents of Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation enclaves – Palmgrove, Hillview and Paradise – have made divine pursuits an important part of their lives.

The unit managers of the enclaves, Padma Narayanan, Madhusudhanan and Venkatakrishnan said auspicious days like Krithigai, Shashti and Varalakshmi vrata are observed and Sahasranamam chanting is regularly held at the enclaves.

Thiruppugazh and Sanskrit classes are held for the senior citizens, who enthusiastically enhance their knowledge in these areas.

“Spiritual discourses are held regularly to stay positive and strengthen self-esteem,” said Padma Narayanan.

“We have morning and evening prayers at the Navaneeta Krishna temple in our premises, observing social distancing, wearing masks and without distributing prasadam, to increase positivity and sustain hopes for humanity, under these difficult circumstances, like Covid-19,” said Venkatakrishnan.

The Brindavan premises have dedicated spaces for spiritual discussions and discourses, with Ganesh idols adorning specific areas.

Brindavan Arcade is the latest addition to Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation’s projects that have been a breath of fresh air in the lives of the elderly and altered the retirement home landscape of Coimbatore.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

“This is our fourth project, and we attribute the successful continuity to the trust we earned from our patrons,” said the Foundation’s vice-president, Parthasarathy.

The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure.

“Built with anti-skid tiles in bathing areas, intercom facilities and wide doors to facilitate wheelchair movement, and equipped with CCTV cameras, the project features reasonably-priced, full course meals, daily doctor visits, a resident nurse, ambulance service, and most importantly, tie-ups with leading hospitals in the city,” said Parthasarathy.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” he added.

For booking details contact : +91 94430 94748