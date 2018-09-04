  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1148, Tuesday

Coimbatore

Coir board contributes fund to CM’s distress relief fund

Covai Post Network

September 4, 2018

Coimbatore : Coir Board functioning under Union Ministry of MSME contributed Rs.5.068 lakh towards the flood victims in Kerala.

The board chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, former BJP MP from Coimbatore, contributed his one month salary and the employees one day salary towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Radhakrishnan handed over the cheque for the amount to the Kerala Minister for Finance and Coir, Dr T M Thomas Issac at a function held yesterday at Alleppey Collectorate in Kerala, a board release said.

Three trucks containing coir matting and other materials from the Central Coir Research Institute, Kalavoor were also flagged off to be distributed for rehabilitation process.

The Board’s employees also collected materials like clothes, medicines and other things and distributed in various relief camps.

