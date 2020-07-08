  • Download mobile app
08 Jul 2020
Travel

Coimbatore

Collector blames private firm PRO for spreading covid-19 infection

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

Ooty : The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya today accused a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of a private needle manufacturing company at Yellanhalli near here of spreading Coronavirus infection in the district, which till date has recorded 155 cases.

The PRO, who is now now admitted to the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, reportedly used to shuttle between Coimbatore and Yellanhalli at regular intervals, which was the main reason for spread of the infection in the factory, which has over 700 workers, Innocent Divya told reporters at the Government Hospital, where
she had come for a review.

Stating that Nilgiris district reported only 14 positive cases.till 25 days ago ago, she said that being a Coimbatorean, the PRO used to travel there and return frequently, following which he contracted the virus.

He spread the virus among the workers and through secondary contacts raising the total to 155 now in the district, she said.

In view of the spread, the administration has sealed 80 areas in 20.nearby villages, having nearly 8,000 houses, she said.

On booking the PRO under Epidemic Disease Act, Innocent Divya said that it will be decided after his discharge from ESI hospital.

Asking those who are isolated to not not venture out, she said that already cases have been registered against 15 persons for violating the norms.

